Ruh-Roh, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts down Decatur Eisenhower 56-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur Eisenhower 56-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 49-0 advantage over Decatur Eisenhower through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense stormed to a 56-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's rule showed as it carried a 56-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield on September 11 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

