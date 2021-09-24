Ruh-Roh, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shuts down Decatur Eisenhower 56-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Decatur Eisenhower 56-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 49-0 advantage over Decatur Eisenhower through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense stormed to a 56-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's rule showed as it carried a 56-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the fourth quarter.

