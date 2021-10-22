 Skip to main content
Ruh-Roh, Decatur St. Teresa shuts down Warrensburg-Latham 55-7

Decatur St. Teresa's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Warrensburg-Latham 55-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense stormed to a 48-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at halftime.

The Bulldogs' domination showed as they carried a 55-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Warrensburg-Latham squared up on Clinton in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

