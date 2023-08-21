Rockford Christian Life eventually took victory away from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37-36 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on Aug. 21 in Illinois football action.

The Eagles fought to a 24-12 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Falcons enjoyed a 24-13 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

