Rock Island posts win at Dunlap's expense 26-13

Rock Island put together a victorious gameplan to stop Dunlap 26-13 in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

Rock Island drew first blood by forging a 14-7 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

The Rocks opened a close 20-13 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rock Island darted to a 26-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Rock Island and Dunlap played in a 32-14 game on September 3, 2021. For more, click here.

