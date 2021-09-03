Rock Island bounces Dunlap in up-and-down tilt 32-14

Rock Island jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 32-14 win over Dunlap during this Illinois football game.

The Rocks and the Eagles were engaged in a close affair at 25-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Rocks' offense jumped to a 12-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rock Island opened with a 12-0 advantage over Dunlap through the first quarter.

