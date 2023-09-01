A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Springfield 58-0 at Rochester High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Springfield 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 51-0 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Rochester charged to a 58-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Rochester and Springfield faced off on Sept. 10, 2022 at Springfield High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

