Defense dominated as Rochester pitched a 56-0 shutout of Jacksonville on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 28-0 lead over Jacksonville.

The Rockets' offense stormed in front for a 42-0 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.

Rochester steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Rochester and Jacksonville squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Rochester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rochester faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Decatur MacArthur on Sept. 1 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

