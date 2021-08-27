Rochester puts an offensive onslaught on Jacksonville 56-21

Rochester left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Jacksonville 56-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.
The Rockets thundered ahead of the Crimsons 56-14 as the fourth quarter started.
Rochester registered a 35-14 advantage at halftime over Jacksonville.
Rochester opened with a 28-14 advantage over Jacksonville through the first quarter.
