Rochester pushes the mute button on Normal University 47-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Rochester on Friday as it blanked Normal University 47-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 22.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 27-0 lead over Normal University.
The Rockets thundered ahead of the Pioneers 47-0 as the fourth quarter started.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.
