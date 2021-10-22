Rochester pushes the mute button on Normal University 47-0

 Skip to main content
Dominating defense was the calling card of Rochester on Friday as it blanked Normal University 47-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Normal University squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 27-0 lead over Normal University.

The Rockets thundered ahead of the Pioneers 47-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

