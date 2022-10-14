Rochester paints near-perfect picture in win over Jacksonville 42-14

The force was strong for Rochester as it pierced Jacksonville during Friday's 42-14 thumping in Illinois high school football on October 14.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Jacksonville.

The Rockets fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Rochester charged to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rockets' advantage was wide enough to weather the Crimsons' 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

