Rochester outlasts Carterville in topsy-turvy battle 41-28

Rochester pushed past Carterville for a 41-28 win on November 12 in Illinois football action.

Rochester moved in front of Carterville 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense stormed in front for a 34-7 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Carterville drew within 34-14 in the third quarter.

The Lions managed a 14-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

