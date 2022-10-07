Rochester manhandles Normal University 56-14

Rochester built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-14 win over Normal University at Rochester High on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 42-8 advantage at intermission over the Pioneers.

Rochester roared to a 56-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

