Rochester handled Peoria 40-14 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Rochester a 14-0 lead over Peoria.

The Rockets' offense jumped in front for a 33-0 lead over the Lions at halftime.

Peoria showed its spirit while rallying to within 40-14 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

