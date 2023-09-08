Rochester dominated Decatur MacArthur 49-21 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 8.

The last time Rochester and Decatur MacArthur played in a 49-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Peoria on Aug. 25 at Peoria High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.