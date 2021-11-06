 Skip to main content
Rochester buries Paris under avalanche of points 55-20

Yes, Rochester looked superb in beating Paris, but no autographs please after its 55-20 victory during this Illinois football game.

Recently on October 22 , Rochester squared up on Normal University in a football game . Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave the Rockets a 34-0 lead over the Tigers.

Rochester's offense stormed to a 48-6 lead over Paris at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

