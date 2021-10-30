 Skip to main content
Rochester baffles Cahokia 48-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Rochester shutout Cahokia 48-0 on October 30 in Illinois football.

Rochester made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Cahokia after the first quarter.

Rochester's offense thundered to a 26-0 lead over Cahokia at halftime.

Rochester's authority showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.

