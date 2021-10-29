 Skip to main content
Richmond-Burton stomps past Chicago Sullivan 56-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Richmond-Burton followed in overpowering Chicago Sullivan 56-0 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Richmond-Burton a 20-0 lead over Chicago Sullivan.

Richmond-Burton's offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over Chicago Sullivan at halftime.

The Rockets' determination showed as they carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Chicago Sullivan squared up on Chicago Amundsen in a football game . Click here for a recap

