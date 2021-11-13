 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Richmond-Burton records sound decision over Chicago Phillips 27-26

  • 0

Richmond-Burton knocked off Chicago Phillips 27-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

In recent action on October 29, Richmond-Burton faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Phillips took on Dixon on October 30 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Richmond-Burton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Chicago Phillips through the first quarter.

Richmond-Burton kept a 21-20 intermission margin at Chicago Phillips' expense.

Richmond-Burton's upper hand showed as it carried a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears youth movement gains strength

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News