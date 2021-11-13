Richmond-Burton records sound decision over Chicago Phillips 27-26

Richmond-Burton knocked off Chicago Phillips 27-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.
In recent action on October 29, Richmond-Burton faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Phillips took on Dixon on October 30 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Richmond-Burton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Chicago Phillips through the first quarter.
Richmond-Burton kept a 21-20 intermission margin at Chicago Phillips' expense.
Richmond-Burton's upper hand showed as it carried a 27-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.
