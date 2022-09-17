Richmond-Burton knocks off Normal West 33-26

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Richmond-Burton nipped Normal West 33-26 at Richmond-Burton High on September 17 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 19-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Richmond-Burton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-19 lead over Normal West.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

