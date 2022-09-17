 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Richmond-Burton knocks off Normal West 33-26

  • 0

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Richmond-Burton nipped Normal West 33-26 at Richmond-Burton High on September 17 in Illinois football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 19-13 lead over the Rockets heading to the halftime locker room.

Richmond-Burton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-19 lead over Normal West.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Recently on September 2 , Normal West squared off with Bloomington in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News