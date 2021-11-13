Resolve: Rochester tops off Freeburg 57-28

Rochester fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 57-28 win over Freeburg during this Illinois football game.
Recently on October 30 , Rochester squared up on Cahokia in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Midgets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets' offense moved to a 28-14 lead over the Midgets at the intermission.
Rochester's supremacy showed as it carried a 43-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
