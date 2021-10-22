Resolve: Normal tops off Normal Community West 45-7

Normal Community West's fast start served as a wake-up call for Normal, which rallied for a 45-7 victory on Friday at Normal Community West on October 22 in Illinois football action.
The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Ironmen 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Normal broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-7 lead over Normal Community West.
Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.
In recent action on October 8, Normal Community West faced off against Danville and Normal took on Granite City on October 8 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.