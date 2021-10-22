Resolve: Normal tops off Normal Community West 45-7

Normal Community West's fast start served as a wake-up call for Normal, which rallied for a 45-7 victory on Friday at Normal Community West on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Ironmen 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Normal broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-7 lead over Normal Community West.

Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.

