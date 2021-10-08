Resolve: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central tops off Bloomington Central Catholic 34-13

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 34-13 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

The Saints authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Grey Ghosts 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Grey Ghosts' offense moved to a 14-13 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.