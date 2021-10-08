Resolve: Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central tops off Bloomington Central Catholic 34-13

 Skip to main content
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 34-13 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

The Saints authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Grey Ghosts 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Grey Ghosts' offense moved to a 14-13 lead over the Saints at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

In recent action on September 24, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Fairbury Prairie Central on September 24 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

