Resolve: Chicago St. Rita roars from behind to topple Lisle Benet 41-12

Chicago St. Rita staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 41-12 win over Lisle Benet at Lisle Benet Academy on September 16 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 2, Lisle Benet faced off against Moline and Chicago St Rita took on Chicago Brother Rice on September 2 at Chicago St Rita High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
