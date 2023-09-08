Chicago St. Rita fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 20-10 win over Joliet Catholic on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The start wasn't the problem for Joliet Catholic, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Chicago St. Rita through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Mustangs and the Hilltoppers were both scoreless.

Joliet Catholic moved ahead by earning a 10-2 advantage over Chicago St. Rita at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Mustangs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-10 scoring margin.

Recently on Aug. 25, Chicago St Rita squared off with Orland Park Sandburg in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.