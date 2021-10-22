Razor thin: Oak Park Fenwick earns tough victory over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 28-20

Oak Park Fenwick found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 28-20 during this Illinois football game.

The Friars drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Wolfpack after the first quarter.

The Friars kept a 14-13 halftime margin at the Wolfpack's expense.

The Friars enjoyed a small margin over the Wolfpack with a 28-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Wolfpack turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Friars put the game on ice.

