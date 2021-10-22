Razor thin: Oak Park Fenwick earns tough victory over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 28-20

Oak Park Fenwick found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 28-20 during this Illinois football game.
The Friars drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Wolfpack after the first quarter.
The Friars kept a 14-13 halftime margin at the Wolfpack's expense.
The Friars enjoyed a small margin over the Wolfpack with a 28-13 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Wolfpack turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Friars put the game on ice.
In recent action on October 8, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Arlington Heights St. Viator and Oak Park Fenwick took on Chicago St Patrick on October 8 at Oak Park Fenwick High School. Click here for a recap
