Razor thin: Normal earns tough victory over Peoria 42-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal's direction just enough to squeeze past Peoria 42-38 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
The Ironmen moved in front of the Lions 14-8 to begin the second quarter.
The Ironmen's offense darted to a 28-26 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
Normal jumped over Peoria 35-32 heading to the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Normal, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.
