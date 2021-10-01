Razor thin: Normal earns tough victory over Peoria 42-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal's direction just enough to squeeze past Peoria 42-38 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The Ironmen moved in front of the Lions 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen's offense darted to a 28-26 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Normal jumped over Peoria 35-32 heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Normal, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.