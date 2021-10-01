 Skip to main content
Razor thin: Normal earns tough victory over Peoria 42-38

A tight-knit tilt turned in Normal's direction just enough to squeeze past Peoria 42-38 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The Ironmen moved in front of the Lions 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Ironmen's offense darted to a 28-26 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Normal jumped over Peoria 35-32 heading to the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Normal, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-6 fourth quarter, too.

