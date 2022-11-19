Razor thin: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge earns tough verdict over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep 21-19

Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge posted a narrow 21-19 win over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep in Illinois high school football on November 19.
