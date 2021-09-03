 Skip to main content
Razor thin: Coal City earns tough victory over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 14-6

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Coal City passed in a 14-6 victory at Kankakee Bishop McNamara's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Coalers' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over the Fightin' Irish.

Coal City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.

The Fightin' Irish took a 6-0 lead over the Coalers heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

