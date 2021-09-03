Razor thin: Coal City earns tough victory over Kankakee Bishop McNamara 14-6

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Coal City passed in a 14-6 victory at Kankakee Bishop McNamara's expense in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Coalers' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 7-0 scoring edge over the Fightin' Irish.
Coal City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara.
The Fightin' Irish took a 6-0 lead over the Coalers heading to the intermission locker room.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
