Razor thin: Chatham Glenwood earns tough victory over Jacksonville 35-28

Chatham Glenwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 35-28 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on August 27, Jacksonville faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on August 27 at Chatham Glenwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Conditioning showed as the Titans outscored the Crimsons 15-7 in the final period.
The Crimsons moved a small margin over the Titans as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
Jacksonville took a 14-6 lead over Chatham Glenwood heading to the intermission locker room.
Jacksonville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Chatham Glenwood as the first quarter ended.
