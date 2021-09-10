Razor thin: Chatham Glenwood earns tough victory over Jacksonville 35-28

Chatham Glenwood wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 35-28 victory over Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Conditioning showed as the Titans outscored the Crimsons 15-7 in the final period.

The Crimsons moved a small margin over the Titans as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

Jacksonville took a 14-6 lead over Chatham Glenwood heading to the intermission locker room.

Jacksonville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Chatham Glenwood as the first quarter ended.

