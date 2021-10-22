Rally time; Chicago Brother Rice overcomes Chicago Marist 40-21

Chicago Brother Rice trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 40-21 win over Chicago Marist at Chicago Marist High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on October 8, Chicago Marist faced off against Lombard Montini and Chicago Brother Rice took on Joliet Catholic on October 8 at Chicago Brother Rice High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Red Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Crusaders 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Chicago Brother Rice fought to a 15-14 halftime margin at Chicago Marist's expense.
The Crusaders moved to a 23-14 bulge over the Red Hawks as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.