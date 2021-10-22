Rally time; Chicago Brother Rice overcomes Chicago Marist 40-21

Chicago Brother Rice trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 40-21 win over Chicago Marist at Chicago Marist High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The Red Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Crusaders 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago Brother Rice fought to a 15-14 halftime margin at Chicago Marist's expense.

The Crusaders moved to a 23-14 bulge over the Red Hawks as the fourth quarter began.

