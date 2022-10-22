Quick jolt prompts Milledgeville to power past Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Milledgeville used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Milledgeville thundered in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Champaign St. Thomas More got within 16-6.

Conditioning showed as the Missiles outscored the Sabers 30-0 in the final quarter.

