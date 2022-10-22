Quick jolt prompts Milledgeville to power past Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Milledgeville used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Champaign St. Thomas More 46-6 for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Milledgeville thundered in front of Champaign St. Thomas More 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Champaign St. Thomas More got within 16-6.

Conditioning showed as the Missiles outscored the Sabers 30-0 in the final quarter.

Recently on October 7, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

