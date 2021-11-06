Putting it all together: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Bethalto Civic Memorial 42-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Bethalto Civic Memorial 42-7 in Illinois high school football on November 6.
The Cyclones darted in front of the Eagles 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed in front of Bethalto Civic Memorial 42-7 to begin the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the second and final quarters.
