Putting it all together: Jacksonville overwhelms Springfield Southeast 64-20

Jacksonville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Springfield Southeast 64-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.
The last time Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast played in a 55-6 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.