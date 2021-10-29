Putting it all together: Chicago St. Rita overwhelms Rolling Meadows 42-7

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago St. Rita turned out the lights on Rolling Meadows 42-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Chicago St. Rita made the first move by forging a 21-0 margin over Rolling Meadows after the first quarter.
Chicago St. Rita's offense roared to a 35-0 lead over Rolling Meadows at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
