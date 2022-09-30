 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Putting it all together: Chicago St. Rita overwhelms La Grange Park Nazareth 33-10

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Chicago St. Rita's performance in a 33-10 destruction of La Grange Park Nazareth in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago St. Rita moved in front of La Grange Park Nazareth 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs registered a 10-3 advantage at intermission over the Roadrunners.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Mustangs' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 23-7 points differential.

