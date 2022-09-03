Putting it all together: Chatham Glenwood overwhelms Decatur MacArthur 53-13

Chatham Glenwood gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Decatur MacArthur 53-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chatham Glenwood roared to a 40-13 bulge over Decatur MacArthur as the fourth quarter began.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

