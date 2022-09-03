 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Putting it all together: Chatham Glenwood overwhelms Decatur MacArthur 53-13

  • 0

Chatham Glenwood gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Decatur MacArthur 53-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chatham Glenwood roared to a 40-13 bulge over Decatur MacArthur as the fourth quarter began.

The Titans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News