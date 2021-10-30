Putting it all together: Carrollton overwhelms Shelbyville 47-7

Carrollton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Shelbyville with an all-around effort during this 47-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 30.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Carrollton's offense breathed fire to a 28-7 lead over Shelbyville at the intermission.
The Hawks' upper-hand showed as they carried a 47-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Carrollton finish off Shelbyville.
