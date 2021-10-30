 Skip to main content
Putting it all together: Carrollton overwhelms Shelbyville 47-7

Carrollton offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Shelbyville with an all-around effort during this 47-7 victory in Illinois high school football on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , Shelbyville squared up on Decatur St Teresa in a football game . Click here for a recap

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Carrollton's offense breathed fire to a 28-7 lead over Shelbyville at the intermission.

The Hawks' upper-hand showed as they carried a 47-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Carrollton finish off Shelbyville.

