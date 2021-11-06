Putting it all together: Athens overwhelms Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21

Athens rolled past Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op for a comfortable 57-21 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Warriors struck in front of the Red Devils 27-7 to begin the second quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
