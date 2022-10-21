Pretty portrait: Pana paints a victorious picture in win over Carlinville 21-7

Pana charged Carlinville and collected a 21-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

