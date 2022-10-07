Pretty portrait: Clinton paints a victorious picture in win over Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton called "game" in the waning moments of a 28-14 defeat of Warrensburg-Latham for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Clinton drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

