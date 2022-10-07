 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pretty portrait: Clinton paints a victorious picture in win over Warrensburg-Latham 28-14

Clinton called "game" in the waning moments of a 28-14 defeat of Warrensburg-Latham for an Illinois high school football victory on October 7.

Clinton drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-8 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Clinton played in a 30-22 game on October 8, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Shelbyville and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on September 23 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

