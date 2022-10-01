Pretty portrait: Chicago Lane Tech paints a victorious picture in win over Chicago Clark 24-8

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Lane Tech dumped Chicago Clark 24-8 on October 1 in Illinois football.

In recent action on September 16, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Taft and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Whitney Young on September 16 at Chicago Clark High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

