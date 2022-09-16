 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Pekin roars to big win over Washington 49-28

Pekin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Washington 49-28 at Pekin High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Pekin a 14-7 lead over Washington.

The Dragons fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Pekin jumped to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Washington and Pekin played in a 22-21 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Washington squared off with Kankakee in a football game . For more, click here.

