Powerhouse performance: Pekin roars to big win over Washington 49-28

Pekin left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Washington 49-28 at Pekin High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Pekin a 14-7 lead over Washington.

The Dragons fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Pekin jumped to a 42-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

