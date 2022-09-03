Powerhouse performance: Evergreen Park roars to big win over Chicago Carver Military 49-8

Evergreen Park swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Carver Military 49-8 in Illinois high school football on September 2.
Last season, Evergreen Park and Chicago Carver Military faced off on September 3, 2021 at Evergreen Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
