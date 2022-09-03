 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Powerhouse performance: Evergreen Park roars to big win over Chicago Carver Military 49-8

Evergreen Park swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Carver Military 49-8 in Illinois high school football on September 2.

Last season, Evergreen Park and Chicago Carver Military faced off on September 3, 2021 at Evergreen Park High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

