Powerhouse performance: Chicago Phillips roars to big win over Chicago Payton College Prep 50-6

Yes, Chicago Phillips looked superb in beating Chicago Payton College Prep, but no autographs please after its 50-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 23.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
