 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Powerhouse performance: Chicago Phillips roars to big win over Chicago Payton College Prep 50-6

  • 0

Yes, Chicago Phillips looked superb in beating Chicago Payton College Prep, but no autographs please after its 50-6 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 23.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on October 15 , Chicago Payton College Prep squared up on Chicago Clark in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Jarrell Jackson discusses game clinching interception

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News