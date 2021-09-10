Powerhouse performance: Chicago Crane roars to big win over Chicago Clemente 44-6

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Crane broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 44-6 explosion on Chicago Clemente in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
