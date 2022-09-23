Powerhouse performance: Auburn roars to big win over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 32-6

Auburn's river of points eventually washed away Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central in a 32-6 cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Auburn drew first blood by forging a 13-6 margin over Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central after the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 32-6 intermission margin at the Blue Jays' expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

