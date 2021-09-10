Pontiac Township wins tense tussle with Rantoul Township 20-14

A sigh of relief filled the air in Pontiac Township's locker room after Friday's 20-14 win against Rantoul Township for an Illinois high school football victory on September 10.

The Indians made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Eagles' offensive output in the final period 6-6.

Pontiac Township broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-8 lead over Rantoul Township.

Both offenses were muted in unproductive first and second quarters, resulting in a 0-0 intermission score.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.