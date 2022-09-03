Point of emphasis: Jacksonville posts stop sign on Springfield Lanphier's offense 65-0

Jacksonville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Springfield Lanphier in a 65-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Jacksonville drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Springfield Lanphier after the first quarter.

The Crimsons opened a colossal 51-0 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Jacksonville breathed fire to a 65-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

