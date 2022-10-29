Point of emphasis: Decatur St. Teresa posts stop sign on Chester's offense 49-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chester on the scoreboard because Decatur St. Teresa wouldn't allow it in a 49-0 shutout during this Illinois football game.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 28-0 advantage over Chester through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

