Point of emphasis: Decatur MacArthur posts stop sign on Decatur Eisenhower's offense 33-0

Decatur MacArthur's impenetrable defense prompted a 33-0 blanking of Decatur Eisenhower for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 7-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.
The Generals registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
Decatur MacArthur pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 51-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Decatur MacArthur squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.