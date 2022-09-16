 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Point of emphasis: Decatur MacArthur posts stop sign on Decatur Eisenhower's offense 33-0

Decatur MacArthur's impenetrable defense prompted a 33-0 blanking of Decatur Eisenhower for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.

The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 7-0 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.

The Generals registered a 27-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Decatur MacArthur pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 51-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 2 , Decatur MacArthur squared off with Chatham Glenwood in a football game . For more, click here.

